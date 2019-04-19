“Danielle DePalma, most recently EVP, Worldwide Digital Marketing & Research at Lionsgate, has joined Apple as a senior executive on the company’s video marketing team,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline.

“As Manager in the department,” Andreeva reports, “DePalma will shepherd film and TV series marketing, reporting to Sony TV alum Chris Van Amburg, Apple’s Head of Video Marketing.”

Andreeva reports, “DePalma was a Lionsgate veteran who spent about a decade at the company before leaving in January.”

Brief article in full here.

“DePalma, who was named to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Next Gen list in 2010, earned a reputation for building forward-thinking web campaigns for Lionsgate projects like Saw and Kick-Ass,” Natalie Jarvey reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “DePalma and Van Amburg join a growing roster of Hollywood executives who have decamped for Apple over the last two years to work under worldwide video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. Their team also includes head of creative development Matt Cherniss, head of international creative development Morgan Wandell and head of unscripted and current programming Kim Rozenfeld. ”

Read more in the full article here.