“Apple is close to ordering an American adaptation of the Israeli drama series ‘Nevelot’ [“Bastards”],” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“Richard Gere is attached to star in the project, which concerns two elderly Vietnam vets and best friends who find their monotonous lives upended when a woman they both loved fifty years ago is killed by a car,” Otterson reports. “Their lifelong regrets and secrets collide with their resentment of today’s self-absorbed millennials, and an act of self-defense snowballs into a tragic series of events.”

Otterson reports, “Should it go to series, it would be for an eight-episode first season.”

Read more in the full article here.