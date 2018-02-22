“After greenlighting its first series over the past few months, Apple’s Worldwide Video Programming division has hired a seasoned production executive to oversee the growing portfolio,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline. “Carol Trussell has joined Apple as Head of Production. She will start next month.”

“Trussell is coming from Gaumont Television where she had served as Head of Production since 2013,” Andreeva reports. “Trussell oversaw all aspects of physical production for the U.S.-based indie company’s series, including Narcos, Hannibal, Hemlock Grove and F is for Family.”

“She also was previously a producer on such series as Roswell, True Blood, Unnatural History and What About Brian,” Andreeva reports. “Trussell began her career in production and development at Paramount and Lorimar Television.”

