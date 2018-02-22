“Trussell is coming from Gaumont Television where she had served as Head of Production since 2013,” Andreeva reports. “Trussell oversaw all aspects of physical production for the U.S.-based indie company’s series, including Narcos, Hannibal, Hemlock Grove and F is for Family.”
“She also was previously a producer on such series as Roswell, True Blood, Unnatural History and What About Brian,” Andreeva reports. “Trussell began her career in production and development at Paramount and Lorimar Television.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to begin seeing the fruits of Van Amburg’s and Erlicht’s labor!
