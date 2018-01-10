“The size of the order is still TBD but likely will consist of eight episodes,” Andreeva reports. “This marks the fourth scripted series order for Apple’s recently formed worldwide video programming division under Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. See joins a morning-show drama, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the anthology from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller; and a Ronald D. Moore space drama. Additionally, the division just ordered its first docuseries, Home.”
“Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content,” Andreeva reports, “have another project at Apple, Are You Sleeping, a thriller drama starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, which hails from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. It is in development for a straight-to-series consideration.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s another one we can’t wait to See!
Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.
Like bears to honey, it’s happening already.
There will be a market for content that Apple will not want to put their name on. The also-rans that survive will do so by becoming the “skinamax” of the content streamers or by narrowly specializing and sharply focusing their branding. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
