“In a competitive situation, Apple has landed the hot TV package See with a straight-to-series order,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline Hollywood. “An epic, world-building drama set in the future, the project is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2).”

“The size of the order is still TBD but likely will consist of eight episodes,” Andreeva reports. “This marks the fourth scripted series order for Apple’s recently formed worldwide video programming division under Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. See joins a morning-show drama, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the anthology from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller; and a Ronald D. Moore space drama. Additionally, the division just ordered its first docuseries, Home.”

“Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content,” Andreeva reports, “have another project at Apple, Are You Sleeping, a thriller drama starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, which hails from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. It is in development for a straight-to-series consideration.”

