“Three Amazon Studios executives are departing the streaming giant for roles at Apple, Variety has confirmed,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“Tara Sorensen, the head of Amazon kids programming, will take on a similar role at Apple as the company pushes more into developing original content,” Otterson reports. “he will report to Apple’s chief content officers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, themselves former Sony TV executives.”

“Along with Sorensen, international development executive Carina Walker and business affairs chief Tara Pietri will also depart Amazon for Apple, with Pietri leading Apple’s legal affairs division. Walker will again be an international creative executive, reporting to fellow Amazon alum Morgan Wandell.,” Otterson reports. “Wandell, Apple’s head of international creative development for worldwide video, officially joined the company in October.”

