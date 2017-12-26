“Tara Sorensen, the head of Amazon kids programming, will take on a similar role at Apple as the company pushes more into developing original content,” Otterson reports. “he will report to Apple’s chief content officers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, themselves former Sony TV executives.”
“Along with Sorensen, international development executive Carina Walker and business affairs chief Tara Pietri will also depart Amazon for Apple, with Pietri leading Apple’s legal affairs division. Walker will again be an international creative executive, reporting to fellow Amazon alum Morgan Wandell.,” Otterson reports. “Wandell, Apple’s head of international creative development for worldwide video, officially joined the company in October.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s getting more and more serious with each passing day!
Money changes everything. – Cyndi Lauper
SEE ALSO:
Apple orders space drama series from ‘Battlestar Galactica’ producer Ronald D. Moore – December 15, 2017
Apple gives Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon series a 2-season order, confirms Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot – November 9, 2017
Apple outbids Netflix for show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – November 8, 2017
Apple eyes iconic studio as base for Hollywood production push; vying with Netflix for high-profile Jennifer Aniston drama – September 1, 2017
The magic and misdirection of Apple’s streaming strategy – August 18, 2017
Apple wants to spend $1 billion on 10 original TV shows over the next year – August 16, 2017
Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss joins Apple in latest TV push – August 15, 2017
Rivals leaving Apple behind as Apple TV remains stuck in a test pattern – August 8, 2017
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke – June 30, 2017
Apple poaches Sony TV executives to lead major push into original content – June 16, 2017