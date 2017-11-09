“Apple is making an official entry into the scripted series arena under Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg, heads of the recently formed worldwide video programming division,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline. “In a competitive situation, with multiple networks pursuing, Apple has landed the hot morning show drama series project, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with a two-season, straight-to-series order. It is one of the first two original scripted series at Apple, along with Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the anthology from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller, which has closed a deal for a straight-to-series order.”

“Apple is believed to be employing a model similar to Netflix’s, with straight-to-series orders and premiums over cost, which vary from show to show. Coincidentally, Netflix also made a splash in the original scripted series space by outbidding traditional networks with a two-season straight-to-series order for a hotly pursued drama package that had a big star attached, House of Cards,” Andreeva reports. “The morning show series, which will produce 10 episodes a season, comes from studio Media Res, with founder Michael Ellenberg also executive producing. Based on an original idea by Ellenberg, the series is written and executive produced by Jay Carson (House of Cards), who will serve as showrunner.”

“Reimagining the original anthology, Amazing Stories, executive produced by Spielberg in partnership with Bryan Fuller, ‘will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers,'” Andreeva reports. “In addition to Spielberg and Fuller, Amazing Stories is executive produced by Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Hart Hanson; and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.”

