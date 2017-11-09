“Apple is believed to be employing a model similar to Netflix’s, with straight-to-series orders and premiums over cost, which vary from show to show. Coincidentally, Netflix also made a splash in the original scripted series space by outbidding traditional networks with a two-season straight-to-series order for a hotly pursued drama package that had a big star attached, House of Cards,” Andreeva reports. “The morning show series, which will produce 10 episodes a season, comes from studio Media Res, with founder Michael Ellenberg also executive producing. Based on an original idea by Ellenberg, the series is written and executive produced by Jay Carson (House of Cards), who will serve as showrunner.”
“Reimagining the original anthology, Amazing Stories, executive produced by Spielberg in partnership with Bryan Fuller, ‘will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers,'” Andreeva reports. “In addition to Spielberg and Fuller, Amazing Stories is executive produced by Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Hart Hanson; and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Even though the original run of Amazing Stories was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and won five, we always felt it never lived up to its promise. Hopefully, the reboot and the technological advancements that have come to pas since 1987 will allow Spielberg to tell truly Amazing Stories for Apple.
The Aniston-Witherspoon vehicle is based on a book by CNN reporter Brian Stelter, Top of the Morning. Stelter is a consultant on the project and his book will provide background material.
Good luck to both of Apple’s new series!
SEE ALSO:
Apple outbids Netflix for show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – November 8, 2017
Apple eyes iconic studio as base for Hollywood production push; vying with Netflix for high-profile Jennifer Aniston drama – September 1, 2017
The magic and misdirection of Apple’s streaming strategy – August 18, 2017
Apple wants to spend $1 billion on 10 original TV shows over the next year – August 16, 2017
Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss joins Apple in latest TV push – August 15, 2017
Rivals leaving Apple behind as Apple TV remains stuck in a test pattern – August 8, 2017
Apple’s so-called TV ‘strategy’ continues to be an embarrassing joke – June 30, 2017
Apple poaches Sony TV executives to lead major push into original content – June 16, 2017
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016