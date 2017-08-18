“Apple has a reputation based on secrecy and revealing things only when it believes the time is right. So should it really have been a shock that while Disney and Netflix were trying to one-up the other, Apple would be making a play of its own?” T.E.O. writes. “Shareholders were excited when – after what seemed like multiple stop and starts – Apple hired Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg from Sony to run its worldwide video programming division. Now the pair has made their first hire, and again, that should signal to investors the company is indeed moving in the right direction. Former WGN America President Matt Cherniss, who previous to that worked at Warner Bros. (among other studios), is now coming on board to help with development.”
“For those of you who were fans of Manhattan and Underground, Cherniss is whom you have to thank,” T.E.O. writes. “If Cherniss can find and shepherd the same level of shows he did at WGN America, but use Apple’s sizable clout and increased budget to bring them to the next level, it will change the playing field.”
“Tim Cook and team desperately want their House of Cards or their Game of Thrones, and that’s not unrealistic. If they find the right concept with the right cast, they will get the right result. This is the team that can do all of that, and more importantly, they have the resources to succeed,” T.E.O. writes. “If everything goes in the direction I’ve suggested, and Apple uses its Music service as its home base and has the right programming, the streaming space will again have evolved in a way people were not expecting. Now, that’s not to say Apple won’t pull another rabbit out of its hat and launch a separate service for this content, but you can see why it may not be as necessary.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just keep feckless Eddy far away from the pitch meetings.
