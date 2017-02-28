“The bundle is very similar to Dish’s Sling TV, and has a broad range of cable channels on offer for between $30 to $40 a month, one source close to the product said on Tuesday,” Atkinson reports. “Already in the market are Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and AT&T’s DirecTV Now.”
Atkinson reports, “[Google] is hosting a media event today at Chelsea Market in Manhattan.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Add another one to the pile of those who can get the ink vs. Eddy Cue, who cannot.
It’s quite possible that without Steve Jobs’ help, Eddy Cue couldn’t get ink in a stationery store. — MacDailyNews, November 5, 2015
Meanwhile, enjoy watching Planet of the Apps* on your non-4K-capable Apple TVs!
*Apple Music subscribers only
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]