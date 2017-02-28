“YouTube is expected to unveil its paid virtual cable bundle at a press event Tuesday, sources told The Post,” Claire Atkinson reports for The New York Post.

“The bundle is very similar to Dish’s Sling TV, and has a broad range of cable channels on offer for between $30 to $40 a month, one source close to the product said on Tuesday,” Atkinson reports. “Already in the market are Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and AT&T’s DirecTV Now.”

Atkinson reports, “[Google] is hosting a media event today at Chelsea Market in Manhattan.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]