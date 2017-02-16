“Earlier this month, Apple Inc. poached the chief of Amazon’s Fire TV unit to run its television operations. Timothy D. Twerdhal brings hardware and content experience to his new gig, and his hiring suggests a renewed focus on the Apple TV set-top box,” Mark Gurman reports for Blooomberg. “Twerdhal’s arrival comes as the company tests a new, fifth-generation Apple TV that it may release as soon as this year. Internally codenamed ‘J105,’ the new box will be capable of streaming ultra-high-definition 4K and more vivid colors, according to people familiar with the plans… Those enhancements alone probably aren’t enough to turn the gadget into a groundbreaking, iPhone-caliber product.”

“Early on, the Apple TV was going to replace the clunky set-top boxes from the cable companies and stream live television. It never happened,” Gurman reports. “Apple has essentially settled for turning the television set into a giant iPhone: a cluster of apps with a store. ‘That’s not what I signed up for,’ says one of the people, who requested anonymity to talk freely about internal company matters. ‘I signed up for revolutionary. We got evolutionary.’ Gene Munster, who covered Apple for more than a decade as a Piper Jaffray analyst and now runs Loup Ventures, echoes the criticism. ‘Apple TV begs the question: Why does Apple do hobbies?’ he says. ‘Either do it right or don’t do it at all.'”

“Apple had a backup plan if it wasn’t able to replace the existing cable box—the much-ballyhooed ‘skinny bundle,’ a stripped down web service that would let viewers choose channels rather than paying for ones they don’t watch,” Gurman reports. “But the two sides stumbled over cost, the composition of the bundles and negotiating tactics. The media companies blamed Apple’s arrogance; Apple blamed the media companies’ inflexibility. In the end, the talks fell apart…”

“Some engineers initially believed the current set-top box should be capable of streaming 4K video, which offers about twice the resolution as the previous generation of high-definition TV. But 4K requires a faster processor, which would have pushed up manufacturing costs,” Gurman reports. “That would have forced Apple to accept a lower margin or charge more than the market would bear. Apple settled for a lesser chip that debuted back in 2014—and no 4K.

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.