“Apple Inc. has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon.com Inc.’s Fire TV unit, as a vice president in charge of Apple TV product marketing and shifted the executive who previously held the job to a spot negotiating media content deals,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “The moves suggest a renewed focus on the Apple TV and on providing more content for the device, an effort that has been stalled in the past by failed negotiations.”

“Twerdahl joined Apple this month, a spokesman for the iPhone maker said. He had been general manager and director of Amazon’s Fire TV business since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile,” Gurman reports. “At Apple, Twerdahl reports to Greg Joswiak, a vice president in charge of marketing for the iPhone, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

“Twerdahl’s hiring frees Pete Distad, who previously occupied the role, to help lead Apple’s content deal efforts, headed by Eddy Cue, the person added,” Gurman reports. “Twerdahl comes to Apple with significant experience in internet-connected TV devices. Prior to his tenure at Amazon, he was an executive at Netflix Inc. and later a vice president in charge of consumer devices at Roku.”

“Analysts at eMarketer estimate Apple TV is currently being used by 11.3 percent of connected TV consumers, with its market share continuing to shrink,” Luke Stangel reports for Silicon Valley Business Journal. “This is partly due to price (At $150, Apple TV is more expensive than any other major streaming device), features (Apple TV hasn’t been refreshed in over a year, and still only supports 1080p) and content (everyone supports similar TV apps).”

“Apple hopes Twerdahl can help jumpstart the product. He certainly has the resume, having worked in senior hardware roles at Motorola, Netflix, Roku and WIMM Labs before joining Amazon,” Stangel reports. “He spent nearly four years at Amazon, overseeing the 2014 launch of the Fire TV as that product’s director and general manager.”

