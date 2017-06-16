“Apple Inc. has poached two top Hollywood television executives from Sony Corp. to spearhead an ambitious push into the original-programming business,” Tripp Mickle and Joe Flint report for The Wall Street Journal. “Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who oversaw Sony Pictures Television productions such as ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘The Crown,’ will join Apple in new positions as co-heads of video programming world-wide, Apple said. They will report to Senior Vice President Eddy Cue, who oversees Apple’s $24 billion services business, which includes iTunes and its $10-a-month streaming-music service.”

“Original content has skyrocketed over the past five years as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., CBS Corp. and others vie for viewers who are increasingly dropping cable subscriptions in favor of streaming services,” Mickle and Flint report. “The departures of Mr. Erlicht and Mr. Van Amburg represent a major blow for Sony Pictures Entertainment, which wrote down $1 billion in February due to its movie-studio woes. The two executives are well-regarded for their ability to identify TV programs and played a critical role in turning Sony’s television business into a formidable Hollywood player by developing shows like NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ and FX’s ‘Rescue Me.'”

To date, “Apple’s limited programming and its decision to put it on a music service rather than building a TV service sowed confusion in Hollywood,” Mickle and Flint report. “The executives will have to sort through questions including whether Apple will launch a new TV-subscription service, as it has long desired. If that happens, they also will have to determine if subscribers could buy both music and TV services at a discounted price.”

