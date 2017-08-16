“Apple is officially open for business in Hollywood,” Peter Kafka reports for Recode. “The company is telling content makers it wants to spend $1 billion on its own stuff over the next year. That’s music to studios’ ears, and a tune they have been expecting for some time — especially after Apple hired two top Sony TV executives in June.”

“For context: HBO spent about $2 billion on content last year, and Netflix is spending $6 billion. While Apple is now formally competing with those guys for content, it certainly doesn’t want to beat them,” Kafka reports. “It wants them streaming their shows on Apple devices, and selling their services via Apple’s iTunes store, where Apple can take a cut of the monthly fee.”

Kafka reports, “But Apple’s all-but-official announcement is a sign that it’s done with its first, halting effort to make its own programming, which it used to augment its Apple Music service.”

“Combined with the company’s marketing clout and global reach, that immediately makes Apple a considerable competitor in a crowded market where new media players and traditional media companies are vying to acquire original shows,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Apple could acquire and produce as many as 10 television shows, according to the people familiar with the plan.”

“The budget will be in the hands of Hollywood veterans Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, poached in June from Sony Corp. to oversee content acquisition and video strategy,” Mickle reports. “Programming costs can range from more than $2 million an episode for a comedy to more than $5 million for a drama. An episode of some high-end shows such as “Game of Thrones” can cost more than $10 million to produce.”

“For its video service to gain relevance, Apple needs at least one hit, according to the people familiar with the plan. The company’s initial video efforts — Planet of the Apps, launched in June on Apple Music, and Carpool Karaoke, launched last week — were criticized by reviewers,” Mickle reports. “Mr. Van Amburg and Mr. Erlicht have begun meeting with Hollywood agents and holding discussions about shows Apple could acquire, the people familiar said. The men also hired former WGN America President Matt Cherniss to oversee development, the people said.”

