“Last year, I wrote that Apple’s TV strategy was an aimless disaster and that company executives, at a fundamental level, appeared to have no concept as to what makes for a compelling TV viewing experience,” Yoni Heisler writes for BGR. “Many months later, the sad reality is that Apple’s TV strategy remains a disorganized and embarrassing mess, with little evidence that change is on the horizon.”

“What’s particularly damning is that Apple doesn’t even seem to understand how viewers consume TV in today’s streaming-centric landscape,” Heisler writes. “Unfortunately, the examples of Apple’s incompetence in the TV space are not in short supply. First off, let’s start with Planet of the Apps.”

MacDailyNews Take: Uh, let’s not. What a derivative, amateurish mess!

“It’s not a good look when a retail-oriented company like Amazon can swoop in and deliver easily accessible and award-winning content while Apple can only muster up a show that was universally panned,” Heisler writes. “The good news is that change may be coming soon… Apple recently hired Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two seasoned TV executives who actually know what they’re doing…”

