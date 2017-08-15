“Apple’s big TV push has added another a key player,” Lesley Goldberg reports for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss has joined the tech giant and will serve as a chief lieutenant to new co-heads of video programming Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg,” Goldberg reports. “His role is being described as chief creative/head of U.S. programming as Erlicht and Van Amburg eye a split of duties between domestic and international.”

“Cherniss, who stepped down from WGN America in June, brings a wealth of experience to Apple,” Goldberg reports. ” In addition to running a network, he has also overseen a corresponding studio and worked at broadcast (Fox), basic cable (FX) and a film studio (Warner Bros. Pictures). His time at WGN America was largely spent trying to put the former superstation on the map, which required making bigger, straight-to-series bets on shows including Salem and critical favorite Manhattan. During his tenure at WGN America, Cherniss expanded its distribution by nearly 10 million homes.”

