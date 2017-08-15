“Former WGN America president Matt Cherniss has joined the tech giant and will serve as a chief lieutenant to new co-heads of video programming Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg,” Goldberg reports. “His role is being described as chief creative/head of U.S. programming as Erlicht and Van Amburg eye a split of duties between domestic and international.”
“Cherniss, who stepped down from WGN America in June, brings a wealth of experience to Apple,” Goldberg reports. ” In addition to running a network, he has also overseen a corresponding studio and worked at broadcast (Fox), basic cable (FX) and a film studio (Warner Bros. Pictures). His time at WGN America was largely spent trying to put the former superstation on the map, which required making bigger, straight-to-series bets on shows including Salem and critical favorite Manhattan. During his tenure at WGN America, Cherniss expanded its distribution by nearly 10 million homes.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly nice to see Apple finally getting serious about original content, however late they may be. Apple definitely has the resources to cover ground lost via clueless dithering and blatant mismanagement extremely quickly.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]