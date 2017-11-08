“The company has now signed up Steven Spielberg and two award-winning actresses for its foray into television programming. Apple has also committed to making ‘Amazing Stories,’ an anthology series produced by Spielberg and ‘Hannibal’ creator Bryan Fuller,” Shaw reports. “Former Sony Corp. executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht are overseeing the programming.”
“The morning show project is being run by Jay Carson, producer of ‘House of Cards,’ the political drama that put Netflix on the map as a home for premium original series,” Shaw reports. “Witherspoon and Aniston are also producing the project with former HBO executive Michael Ellenberg. CNN reporter Brian Stelter, author of Top of the Morning is a consultant on the project and his book will provide background material.”

MacDailyNews Take: May it be wildly successful and move beaucoup Apple TV units!
