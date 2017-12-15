“Ronald D. Moore is heading back to space. Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a space drama from the Battlestar Galactica developer,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline. “The untitled project hails from Sony Pictures Television and Moore’s studio-based Tall Ship Productions.”

“Created and written by Moore, along with Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the untitled series explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended,” Andreeva reports. “This is is the third original scripted series ordered by Apple via its recently formed worldwide video programming division headed by former Sony TV presidents Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg, joining a morning show drama series project, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which has a two-season pickup, and Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the classic anthology from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller.”

The Moore/Wolpert/Nedivi drama also marks the first series order for Van Amburg and Erlicht from Sony TV, which they ran before leaving in June to go to Apple,” Andreeva reports. “Moore started his writing career in the space genre with stints on three Star Trek series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, before he created the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica reboot.”

