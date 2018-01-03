“Apple is developing a new original drama series entitled ‘Are You Sleeping,’ starring Octavia Spencer,” Danielle Turchiano reports for Variety. “Created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the series will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Chernin Ent/Endeavor Content.”

“The series is based on Kathleen Barber’s novel of the same name, which gives a glimpse into the obsession with true crime podcasts and ‘challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage,'” Turchiano reports.

Turchiano reports, “Sarah Koenig, the creator and producer behind true crime podcast ‘Serial,’ will consult on the series.”

Full article here.