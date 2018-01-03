“The series is based on Kathleen Barber’s novel of the same name, which gives a glimpse into the obsession with true crime podcasts and ‘challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage,'” Turchiano reports.
Turchiano reports, “Sarah Koenig, the creator and producer behind true crime podcast ‘Serial,’ will consult on the series.”
MacDailyNews Take: We already can’t wait to see some of these Apple series!
Note: The full article contains some confusion between the Aniston/Whiterspoon vehicle, based on a book by CNN reporter Brian Stelter, Top of the Morning, a series for which Apple outbid Amazon and the reimagining of the anthology series Amazing Stories, executive produced by some guy named Steven Spielberg, which is also being produced for Apple. They are two separate projects.
