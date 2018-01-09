“Big players, including Google, Apple and Facebook, want a slice of the $170 billion/year U.S. TV market,” Evans writes. “They are willing to invest deeply to grab their piece of the pie. That’s the thinking of Needham & Co analyst Laura Martin in an extensive client research note provided to me, ‘The Future of Media – an Epic Battle.'”
“This battle for the future of media means tech firms will buy the large studios, she argues. (Once again, Steve Jobs was way ahead of his time with the 1986 acquisition of Pixar, I might point out),” Evans writes. “I’d also argue that some tech firms will find it hard to loosen up enough to create the greatest content. Would family-friendly Apple be institutionally capable of creating shows with the kind of challenging adult themes that drive the most successful TV and movie franchises?”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.
Like bears to honey, it’s happening already.
There will be a market for content that Apple will not want to put their name on. The also-rans that survive will do so by becoming the “skinamax” of the content streamers or by narrowly specializing and sharply focusing their branding. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
Apple should use their cash pile to create some much needed leverage to finally get their Apple TV subscription bundle(s) up and running. — MacDailyNews, January 13, 2016
