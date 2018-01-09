“Like all the big tech firms, Apple is spending billions to produce original video content as it builds its place in the future of media, but it faces lots of challenges in its attempt,” Johnny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Big players, including Google, Apple and Facebook, want a slice of the $170 billion/year U.S. TV market,” Evans writes. “They are willing to invest deeply to grab their piece of the pie. That’s the thinking of Needham & Co analyst Laura Martin in an extensive client research note provided to me, ‘The Future of Media – an Epic Battle.'”

“This battle for the future of media means tech firms will buy the large studios, she argues. (Once again, Steve Jobs was way ahead of his time with the 1986 acquisition of Pixar, I might point out),” Evans writes. “I’d also argue that some tech firms will find it hard to loosen up enough to create the greatest content. Would family-friendly Apple be institutionally capable of creating shows with the kind of challenging adult themes that drive the most successful TV and movie franchises?”

Much more in the full article here.