“Shopped as a spec script, sources say the Abrams drama is about a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash,” Goldberg reports. “After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up being transported to another world amid a battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world. HBO is only describing the series as ‘an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama.'”
Goldberg reports, “Sources note that Abrams was impressed with what the premium cable network did with Westworld, making HBO the frontrunner for the series over deep-pocketed rival Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: What’d Apple do, let Eddy in to “negotiate?”
Ah well: You win some, you lose some.
