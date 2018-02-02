“J.J. Abrams is expanding his relationship with HBO,” Lesley Goldberg reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “After a bidding war with Apple, the premium cable network has landed the first TV series that the prolific producer has written since 2008’s Fringe. HBO has handed out a straight-to-series order for Demimonde, expanding its relationship with Westworld executive producer Abrams. An episode count has not yet been determined.”

“Shopped as a spec script, sources say the Abrams drama is about a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash,” Goldberg reports. “After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up being transported to another world amid a battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world. HBO is only describing the series as ‘an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama.'”

Goldberg reports, “Sources note that Abrams was impressed with what the premium cable network did with Westworld, making HBO the frontrunner for the series over deep-pocketed rival Apple.”

