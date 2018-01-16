“Confidence is a must, and Apple is exuding it, not just with its top-level executives, but also with its deliberate goals and modest budget,” Colburn writes. “Nowhere else, it seems, would $1bn be considered such, but it seems paltry alongside the $8bn (Netflix) and $4.5bn (Amazon), respectively, are putting towards their 2018 slates.”
“But while Netflix’s plan includes 30 new anime series and 80 new original films, in addition to original drama and comedy series, Apple’s goals remain much more focused, with a clear emphasis on quality over quantity,” Colburn writes. “What we see here is a diverse range of series, each backed by experienced industry veterans and ensconced in the landscape’s current and budding trends.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple knows how to make an entrance… when you ignore the first decade of Apple TV and insipid shit like Planet of the Apps.
Here’s to Apple finally getting a clue, getting people in there who know what the hell they’re doing, and for spending some real money!
The answer to the headline is: Yes. They already have.
