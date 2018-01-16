“Apple knows how to make an entrance,” Randall Colburn writes for The Guardian. “In June, the tech juggernaut sent a shiver down the collective spine of the prestige TV cognoscenti by recruiting Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg, the duo who helped Sony shepherd the likes of The Crown and Breaking Bad to critical and commercial success. Arming them with a budget of $1bn, Apple tasked the pair with bringing back at least 10 shows, each with the potential to become their own Game of Thrones-style juggernaut. Subtle, they were not.”

“Confidence is a must, and Apple is exuding it, not just with its top-level executives, but also with its deliberate goals and modest budget,” Colburn writes. “Nowhere else, it seems, would $1bn be considered such, but it seems paltry alongside the $8bn (Netflix) and $4.5bn (Amazon), respectively, are putting towards their 2018 slates.”

“But while Netflix’s plan includes 30 new anime series and 80 new original films, in addition to original drama and comedy series, Apple’s goals remain much more focused, with a clear emphasis on quality over quantity,” Colburn writes. “What we see here is a diverse range of series, each backed by experienced industry veterans and ensconced in the landscape’s current and budding trends.”

