“Details of the project are being kept under tight wraps, but it would reportedly deal with a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force,” Otterson reports. “Should the project move forward, it would be Abrams’ first TV writing gig since ‘Fringe’ in 2008.”
“Abrams has kept plenty busy in the past few years on the film side alone. In addition to writing, producing, and directing ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ Abrams also executive produced ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and will again produce, write, and direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX.’ He is also a major part of the new ‘Star Trek’ film franchise at Paramount,” Otterson reports. “Of course, Abrams is no stranger to television audiences. In addition to co-creating ‘Fringe,’ he also co-created ‘Lost,’ and created the shows ‘Felicity’ and ‘Alias.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see Apple win this one!
