“Layne Eskridge is joining Apple as a Creative Executive,” Nellie Andreeva reports for Deadline. “She comes from rival streaming service Netflix where she was a development executive.”

“At Apple, Eskridge will report to Matt Cherniss, Head of Development for Worldwide Video,” Andreeva reports. “Eskridge will start her new role next month, joining Apple’s team of creative executives that includes Michelle Lee, Dana Tuinier, Ali Woodruff and Max Aronson.”

Andreeva reports, “As a development executive at Netflix, Eskridge oversaw production of Ozark, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Seven Seconds, Longmire, as well as the upcoming Top Boy, executive produced by Drake and Lebron James’ SpringHill Entertainment, and Ava Duvernay’s Central Park 5.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]