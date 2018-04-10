“In a competitive situation, Apple has nabbed a TV series adaptation of Foundation, the seminal Isaac Asimov science fiction novel trilogy,” Mike Fleming Jr. and Nellie Andreeva report for Deadline. “The project, from Skydance Television, has been put in development for straight-to-series consideration. Deadline revealed last June that Skydance had made a deal with the Asimov estate and that David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman were cracking the code on a sprawling series based on the books that informed Star Wars and many other sci-fi films and TV series.”

“Originally published as a short story series in Astounding Magazine in 1942, Asimov’s Foundation is the complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy, all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire,” Fleming and Andreeva report. “The protagonist is a psycho-historian who has an ability to read the future and foresees the empire’s imminent collapse. He sets out to save the knowledge of mankind from being wiped out.”

“Many top sci-fi writers have done scripts and found it daunting to constrict the sprawling saga to a feature film format,” Fleming and Andreeva report. “Goyer’s credits include co-writing the upcoming Terminator reboot now in preproduction as well as the The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, Ghost Rider and the Blade franchises, while Friedman’s include Avatar 2, the War of the Worlds remake and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

