“Apple’s new venture has taken the company far from its Silicon Valley comfort zone and thrust it into alien territory: Hollywood,” John Koblin reports for The New York Times. “Or, to be more precise: Culver City, Calif., the former home city of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where Apple is building a new 128,000-square-foot headquarters for its entertainment division.”

“Apple’s plans to make itself into a big player in the entertainment industry are now coming into focus. In recent months, the company has outspent Facebook and YouTube — two other tech companies that have also taken steps into original programming — as well as the traditional TV studios.,” Koblin reports. “Since October, Apple has made deals for 12 projects, nine of them ‘straight-to-series’ orders — an aggressive method of creating new programming that skips the pilot-episode stage.”

“When Apple began courting producers last year, it said it had a budget of about $1 billion to work with. Now it is becoming clear that the company will blow well past that figure,” Koblin reports. “Perhaps more meaningful, though, is that Apple’s strong brand name and its willingness to write big checks have quickly made it a top draw for show creators and stars.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king. Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

“Producers and entertainment executives who have met recently with Apple executives said the company has been leaning toward programming in keeping with its bright, optimistic brand identity,” Koblin reports. “In other words, it seems possible that Apple will shy away from projects that are gratuitously dark or heavy on social issues.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. There will be a market for content that Apple will not want to put their name on. The also-rans that survive will do so by becoming the “skinamax” of the content streamers or by narrowly specializing and sharply focusing their branding. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

Koblin reports, “They added that the company was targeting somewhere between March 2019 and the summer of that year to roll out its slate of new programming.”

Read more in the full article here.