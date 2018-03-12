“Apple continues to grow it series-programming slate, adding its first animated show,” Daniel Holloway reports for Variety. “The digital giant has given a two-season series order to Central Park, a musical comedy from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard and 20th Century Fox Television. ”

“Written by Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith, the series is described as telling the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world,” Holloway reports. “Produced by 20th Century Fox Television — where Bouchard is under an overall deal — Central Park stars Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.”

Holloway reports, “Apple has moved aggressively into series development in recent months, despite having not yet unveiled a platform for its new content.”

