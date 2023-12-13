Apple spotlights the top apps and games of 2023 on the App Store

As the year comes to a close, Apple is recognizing the most popular apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localized for users in more than 35 countries and regions. The 2023 charts, now available on the App Store’s Today tab, include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games. In addition to year-end charts, users can also discover the 2023 App Store Award winners, the very best apps and games of the year selected by the App Store Editorial team for their ability to provide users with meaningful experiences and inspire cultural change.

The App Store is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, recommending the best apps and games to its more than 650 million weekly visitors. With helpfully curated content from the App Store’s team of global editors, the Today, Apps, and Games tabs remain a daily destination for users to discover in-app events, original stories, in-depth interviews, tips and collections through easy-to-browse sections, and personalized content based on their interests.

Check out this year’s most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in the U.S.:

Top Free iPhone Apps

• Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

• CapCut – Video Editor

• Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

• Threads, an Instagram app

• TikTok

• Instagram

• Google

• YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

• WhatsApp Messenger

• Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

• Shadowrocket

• HotSchedules

• Procreate Pocket

• The Wonder Weeks

• 75 Hard

• AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch

• Goblin Tools

• TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome

• SkyView

• AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPhone Games

• MONOPOLY GO!

• Roblox

• Royal Match

• Subway Surfers

• Gardenscapes

• Call of Duty: Mobile

• Block Blast!

• Makeover Studio: Makeup Games

• Parking Jam 3D

• Survivor!.io

Top Paid iPhone Games

• Minecraft

• Heads Up!

• Geometry Dash

• Bloons TD 6

• MONOPOLY

• Papa’s Freezeria To Go!

• Plague Inc.

• Red’s First Flight

• Five Nights at Freddy’s

• Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Apps

• Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

• YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

• Netflix

• Google Chrome

• Disney+

• Goodnotes 6

• TikTok

• Amazon Prime Video

• Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire

• Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top Paid iPad Apps

• Procreate

• Shadowrocket

• Nomad Sculpt

• forScore

• Toca Life: Hospital

• Bluebeam Revu for iPad

• Teach Your Monster to Read

• AnkiMobile Flashcards

• Endless Paper

• ToonSquid

Top Free iPad Games

• Roblox

• Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

• Subway Surfers

• Royal Match

• Among Us!

• Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games

• Stumble Guys

• MONOPOLY GO!

• Bridge Race

• Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPad Games

• Minecraft

• Geometry Dash

• Bloons TD 6

• Stardew Valley

• MONOPOLY

• Five Nights at Freddy’s

• Red’s First Flight

• Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

• Plague Inc.

• Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple Arcade Games

• NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

• Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

• Bloons TD 6+

• Angry Birds Reloaded

• Sneaky Sasquatch

• Warped Kart Racers

• Hello Kitty Island Adventure

• Snake.io+

• Fruit Ninja Classic+

• Solitaire by MobilityWare+

