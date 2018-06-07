“Lizzy Caplan has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple series ‘Are You Sleeping,'” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber and explores people’s obsession with true-crime stories and the recent boom in podcasts dedicated to probing unsolved and disputed cases.”

“Octavia Spencer was previously announced as playing the series lead,” Otterson reports. “Apple has ordered a 10-episode first season.”

"Caplan will play twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose lives have taken very different paths," Otterson reports.

