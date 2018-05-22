“‘Once Upon a Time’ co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis have signed on as executive producers and showrunners for Apple’s upcoming reboot of ‘Amazing Stories,'” Joe Otterson reports for Variety.

“The news comes just days after ‘Once Upon a Time’ aired its series finale on ABC after seven seasons,” Otterson reports. “Horowitz and Kitsis come on board following the departure of original showrunner Bryan Fuller and executive producer Hart Hanson in February.”

“A source close to Fuller said at the time of his departure that the parting was amicable. Fuller’s vision for the show did not mesh with the more family-friendly approach sought by Apple and Amblin Television,” Otterson reports. “Original series co-creator Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer on the Apple version via Amblin Television, along with Amblin’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. The 10-episode order for the series is part of a new content deal between Apple, Amblin, and Universal TV, the latter two of whom will produce “Amazing Stories.””

