“Apple’s tvOS 12 got some attention during the WWDC keynote, but the story that doesn’t seem to have broken the surface is that Apple’s slow and gradual plan to become a key platform provider in the television space is breaking new ground,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Charter Communications is going to offer its Spectrum Cable Customers the option of choosing an Apple TV instead of a traditional cable TV box. Customers will then be able to access live and on-demand entertainment using Spectrum’s future Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad app,” Evans writes. “The new OS (available this fall) will automatically recognize whose broadband network you use when you set your Apple TV up. The system will then automatically sign that Apple TV into all the supported apps you are entitled to within your broadband subscription.”

“This is a super-smart move,” Evans writes. “It’s not just aimed at consumers (though the offer is both compelling and convenient); it’s a viable proposition to cable TV suppliers.”

