“Kelly Costello has joined Apple as a business affairs executive, Variety has learned exclusively,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “In her new role, Costello will report to Philip Matthys, head of business affairs for worldwide video at Apple.”

“Prior to joining Apple, she was executive vice president of business and legal affairs for Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video,” Otterson reports. “In that role, she oversaw all aspects business and legal affairs matters as well as deals and agreements for the popular series Portlandia and Documentary Now!, along with multiple stand-up comedy specials.”

