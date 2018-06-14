“The upcoming Apple drama series Are You Sleeping? has rounded out its cast,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “In addition to previously announced cast members Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, and Haneefah Wood have all joined the series.”

“The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kathleen Barber and explores people’s obsession with true-crime stories and the recent boom in podcasts dedicated to probing unsolved and disputed cases,” Otterson reports. “Spencer will play reporter Poppy Parnell, a reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Caplan will play twin sisters Josie and Lanie.”

“Paul will play convicted murderer Warren Cave, whose guilt or innocence has remained a question in many people’s minds for the past 20 years. Paul is best known for his Emmy-winning role in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad,” Otterson reports. “Nichelle Tramble Spellman created “Are You Sleeping?” and will serve as showrunner.”

