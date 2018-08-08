“Writer and showrunner Soo Hugh has also inked a two-year deal with studio Media Res as part of the pact for the series,” Lesley Goldberg reports for The Hollywood Reporter. “As Crazy Rich Asians is preparing for its historic box-office opening, Apple is taking a big swing with an international drama series featuring its own largely Asian cast.”

“Following a multiple-outlet bidding war, the tech giant has landed rights to develop the project based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel Pachinko,” Goldberg reports. “Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the drama landed at Apple with a sizable script-to-series commitment.”

“Pachinko, one of The New York Times‘ 10 best books of 2017 and a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction, chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family,” Goldberg reports. “Described as epic in scope, the story begins with a forbidden romance and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America. The Apple drama, which comes with what is said to be a sizable premium show budget akin to Netflix’s The Crown, will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.”

“Soo Hugh (who oversaw on season one of AMC’s The Terror) will pen the script for Apple as well as executive produce and serve as showrunner on the likely series,” Goldberg reports. “Author Lee will also be credited as an executive producer on the Apple take.”

Read more in the full article here.