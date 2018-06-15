Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.
Winfrey’s projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple.
Source: Apple Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s official.
