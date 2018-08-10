“Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a half-hour scripted comedy from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “The series is set in a video game development studio, with McElhenney also attached to star in addition to writing and executive producing alongside Day. The series marks the duo’s first collaboration as writers since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“The series will be produced by the recently announced Lionsgate-3 Arts Entertainment venture along with video game publisher Ubisoft,” Otterson reports. “Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel will executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts, with Gérard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft also executive producing.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will begin airing its thirteenth season in September,” Otterson reports. “It originally aired on FX but moved to FXX ahead of its ninth season. FX has already renewed the show for Seaosn 14, which will tie it with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest running live-action sitcom in American TV history.”

