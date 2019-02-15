“Apple Inc. appears ready to launch its long-awaited video streaming service in the spring, but Jefferies analyst Tim O’Shea isn’t yet convinced that the efforts will help Apple achieve an inflection in growth,” Emily Bary writes for MarketWatch.

“‘Even with video, services growth is not enough to offset iPhone unit declines, which should persist through 2019 and beyond,’ he wrote,” Bary writes. “‘The 30% revenue share could reduce the amount of third party video content in this service, limiting its potential,’ O’Shea said, though it’s still not clear exactly what the company’s revenue-sharing arrangements for the video service will be as the company has yet to announce the offering.”

“While publishers like Netflix are rebelling against Apple’s 30% cut of App Store revenue, the largest app there only accounts for 0.3% of total services revenue,” Bary writes. “‘For video, if a single major producer pulls out it would be a much bigger problem,’ O’Shea wrote.”

