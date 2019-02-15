“‘Even with video, services growth is not enough to offset iPhone unit declines, which should persist through 2019 and beyond,’ he wrote,” Bary writes. “‘The 30% revenue share could reduce the amount of third party video content in this service, limiting its potential,’ O’Shea said, though it’s still not clear exactly what the company’s revenue-sharing arrangements for the video service will be as the company has yet to announce the offering.”
“While publishers like Netflix are rebelling against Apple’s 30% cut of App Store revenue, the largest app there only accounts for 0.3% of total services revenue,” Bary writes. “‘For video, if a single major producer pulls out it would be a much bigger problem,’ O’Shea wrote.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If O’Shea’s ifs and buts were candies and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas.
iCal’ed for future reference.
SEE ALSO:
Apple likely to unveil TV streaming service at star-studded event on March 25th – February 15, 2019
Apple is targeting April to launch its new video service – February 13, 2019
Apple to hold special media event on March 25th – February 12, 2019