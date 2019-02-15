“A new Apple News subscription service, an Apple TV subscription service to challenge Netflix, upgraded AirPods if not actually AirPods 2, the fabled AirPower wireless charging pad and a new iPad, or even two iPads and an iPod touch are among the delights predicted for the Apple special event which seems increasingly likely to happen on Monday, March 25,” David Phelan writes for Forbes.

“We’ve been told already that Apple is getting into making TV content and that means that a preview of some of the content will be a great way to tease interest ahead of the service going live.,” Phelan writes. “Which will be when, exactly? It’s not clear, though to my mind there’s still a lot to be done, finishing shows, building the content, doing deals with networks, producers and more. CNBC reckons it will be soon, like April or early May.”

“That’s certainly Apple’s modus operandi, to announce now and release soon after, so that’s possible. But my guess is that the fall is just as likely,” Phelan writes. “Summer has been suggested but, you know, there’s a reason why the traditional networks start their new seasons later than that, avoiding holidays, for example. So, my money is it’ll be soon or September.”

“It’s possible, or probable even, that some of the talent lined up in the shows which have been announced, will be there to introduce it,” Phelan writes. “Rumors suggest Jennifer Garner, J.J. Abrams and others may be gracing the stage of the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.”

MacDailyNews Take: We agree. They won't launch it during the summer doldrums. It'll either be sooner (this spring) or later (this fall). We also agree with Phelan that, unlike Netflix, Apple won't charge more for 4K content.

