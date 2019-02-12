“Headlining the gathering: That subscription news service that has been all over the news today,” Paczkowski reports. “Unlikely to make an appearance: next generation Airpods, or that rumored new iPad Mini.”
“Sources described the event as subscription services focused, but declined to say anything about Apple’s standalone video streaming service which is also rumored to debut in 2019,” Paczkowski reports. “Earlier this year, The Information reported that Apple had told studios and networks to prepared for an April launch.”
MacDailyNews Take: While we’d love to see the video streaming service appear sooner than later, we’d expect Apple to reveal it in an event separate from the news subscription service so that the announcements don’t step on each other unless Apple plans an event to announce an “Apple Prime” and can roll them both out together as two new important parts (perhaps joining Apple Music and iCloud storage) of that overarching bundle theme.
We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
