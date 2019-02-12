“Apple has settled on a date for its first big product announcement of 2019,” John Paczkowski reports for Buzzfeed News. “Sources tell BuzzFeed News that the company plans to hold a special event on March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus.”

“Headlining the gathering: That subscription news service that has been all over the news today,” Paczkowski reports. “Unlikely to make an appearance: next generation Airpods, or that rumored new iPad Mini.”

“Sources described the event as subscription services focused, but declined to say anything about Apple’s standalone video streaming service which is also rumored to debut in 2019,” Paczkowski reports. “Earlier this year, The Information reported that Apple had told studios and networks to prepared for an April launch.”

