“In its pitch to some news organizations, the Cupertino, Calif., company has said it would keep about half of the subscription revenue from the service, the people said. The service, described by industry executives as a “Netflix for news,” would allow users to read an unlimited amount of content from participating publishers for a monthly fee. It is expected to launch later this year as a paid tier of the Apple News app, the people said,” Mullin, Alpert, and Mickle report. “The rest of the revenue would go into a pool that would be divided among publishers according to the amount of time users spend engaged with their articles, the people said. ”
“Representatives from Apple have told publishers that the subscription service could be priced at about $10 a month, similar to Apple’s streaming music service, but the final price could change, some of the people said. The New York Times and The Washington Post are among the major outlets that so far haven’t agreed to license their content to the service, in part because of concerns over the proposed terms, which haven’t been previously disclosed, according to the people familiar with the matter. Talks are ongoing, and deals with the publishers could still be reached,” Mullin, Alpert, and Mickle report. “The Wall Street Journal also has concerns, but its recent conversations with Apple have been productive, one of the people familiar with the matter said.”
MacDailyNews Take: What the publishers really hate is that they won’t have access to subscriber data (credit-cards, street addresses, email addresses, etc.) through Apple’s service which will value users’ privacy. The publishers won’t be able to market to their subscribers or sell their info to third parties.
Also, as soon as Apple launches their original content video service, an “Apple Prime” will make even more sense.
We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
