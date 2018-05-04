“In what may be a signal from its new ownership, Apple is shutting down the Windows client for magazine service Texture after June 30,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “At some point in July, the app will be pulled from the Microsoft Store and stop working, the developers of Texture said in emails and app-based warnings sent this week, according to The Verge. Significantly the iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire (Android-based) editions will keep working.”

Fingas reports, “Although Apple has a tendency to shut out competing platforms once it buys a company and its products, Texture said on its website that it’s ending Windows support to ‘keep things working smoothly.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, if working smoothly is the goal, then eliminating Windows from the equation is a necessity.

“The Windows app hasn’t been updated since Texture changed its name from Next Issue, and even without the Apple takeover the developer might have decided to cut off Windows to save costs and simplify support,” Fingas reports. “Some customers have complained about being unable to download magazines.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]