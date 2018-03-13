“Apple said on Monday it agreed to buy the firm, without disclosing the price. The transaction included an upfront payment, as well as significant licensing fees to publishers, the person also said,” Barinka reports. “Texture, offered via the app stores of Apple, Google and Amazon, lets users subscribe to more than 200 magazines for $9.99 a month. The service bolsters Apple’s efforts in online services and media. ”
Barinka reports, “For Amazon, it would have fit well with a customer base already trained to pay for physical products and some digital content.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re excited to see what Apple does with the service.
