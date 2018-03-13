“While it’s unclear how Apple plans to integrate the service into its current product suite, including Apple News, the acquisition makes obvious Apple’s plans to invest in news distribution,” Fischer writes. “The move could help Apple expand both Apple News on iOS and its subscription business more broadly.”
“Apple’s purchase of Texture raises tantalizing possibilities for publishers eager to jumpstart their digital business. But it’s not the first time publishers have hoped Apple would save their business and so far redemption has yet to come from Cupertino or elsewhere,” Fischer writes. “Publishers currently lament that while they love Apple News… from a traffic distribution perspective, they aren’t seeing as much revenue being generated from the partnership as they would hope.”
What we really want to see is an “Apple Prime,” as described by Goldman Sachs analysts Simona Jankowski and Drew Borst is an October 2016 note to clients. This “Apple Prime” subscription would include the Apple Music service, access to the iTunes library of TV shows and movies (some for free), Apple’s forthcoming original content, and exclusive sports programming.
Further, we’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
