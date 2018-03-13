“Apple has acquired Texture, the online news service dubbed ‘the Netflix of magazines’ that lets users access to more than 200 magazines for $10 per month,” Sara Fischer writes for Axios. “It’s expected to continue operating as a standalone service.”

“While it’s unclear how Apple plans to integrate the service into its current product suite, including Apple News, the acquisition makes obvious Apple’s plans to invest in news distribution,” Fischer writes. “The move could help Apple expand both Apple News on iOS and its subscription business more broadly.”

“Apple’s purchase of Texture raises tantalizing possibilities for publishers eager to jumpstart their digital business. But it’s not the first time publishers have hoped Apple would save their business and so far redemption has yet to come from Cupertino or elsewhere,” Fischer writes. “Publishers currently lament that while they love Apple News… from a traffic distribution perspective, they aren’t seeing as much revenue being generated from the partnership as they would hope.”

