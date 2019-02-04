“In fact, the bank said life beyond iPhone could extend last week’s 7 percent relief rally to another 27 percent gain from here this year. A slew of new services launching in 2019, including video streaming and a media bundle will be a big driver for Apple, according to Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty,” Li reports. “Apple plans to debut its video streaming service this spring, and Morgan Stanley expects the tech giant to introduce a ‘media bundle,’ which contains video streaming, Apple Music and the Texture news app. Huberty said in a note on Thursday that an expansion of Apple’s payments and advertising business is also on the horizon, she added.”
“The bank set its 12-month price target for Apple at $211, which is 27 percent higher than Friday’s closing price,” Li reports. “In addition, the bank is foreseeing more share repurchases from Apple this year, which could offer additional support to the stock prices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We are also hoping to Apple’s video streaming service to hit in spring instead of waiting until next September/October, but we’ll believe ti when we see it. We may get the Texture-related service along with new the iPad and iPad mini soon, however.
