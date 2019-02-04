“Apple has made quite a comeback since it reported better-than-feared earnings, but many investors have little faith that the iPhone-maker can return to a $1 trillion market value with slowing smartphone demand,” Yun Li reports for CNBC. “Morgan Stanley, however, disagrees.”

“In fact, the bank said life beyond iPhone could extend last week’s 7 percent relief rally to another 27 percent gain from here this year. A slew of new services launching in 2019, including video streaming and a media bundle will be a big driver for Apple, according to Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty,” Li reports. “Apple plans to debut its video streaming service this spring, and Morgan Stanley expects the tech giant to introduce a ‘media bundle,’ which contains video streaming, Apple Music and the Texture news app. Huberty said in a note on Thursday that an expansion of Apple’s payments and advertising business is also on the horizon, she added.”

“The bank set its 12-month price target for Apple at $211, which is 27 percent higher than Friday’s closing price,” Li reports. “In addition, the bank is foreseeing more share repurchases from Apple this year, which could offer additional support to the stock prices.”

Read more in the full article here.