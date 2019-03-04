“Apple’s push into Hollywood is off to a rough start — thanks in part to ‘intrusive’ tech executives, including Tim Cook, The Post has learned,” Alexandra Steigrad and Nicolas Vega report for The New York Post. “As the company’s streaming project gets ready for launch, agents and producers can’t stop griping about how ‘difficult’ Apple is to deal with — citing a ‘lack of transparency,’ ‘lack of clarity’ and ‘intrusive’ executives, including CEO Cook.”

“One of the biggest complaints involves the many ‘notes’ from Apple executives seeking family-friendly shows, sources said,” Steigrad and Vega report. “‘Tim Cook is giving notes and getting involved,’ said a producer who has worked with Apple. One of the CEO’s most repeated notes is ‘don’t be so mean!,’ the source said… Apple’s nitpicking over content and technology has led to delays, sources said.”

“The streaming service is widely expected to be unveiled this month, but the final product won’t likely be available to consumers before the end of the year — and it will offer just a handful of the several dozen shows it has in the works, sources said,” Steigrad and Vega report. “Cook, 58, has been public about wanting family-friendly content, but insiders say the tech giant has also passed on storylines because they are about potentially controversial topics, like religion or the negative consequences of technology. ‘They want a positive view of technology,’ the producer noted.”

