Apple’s incremental introduction of its mixed-reality headset is the right approach – Gene Munster

Apple’s mixed-reality headset will be an endorsement of the metaverse even though the company will likely never use the word “metaverse,” longtime Apple analyst Gene Munster says.
Gene Munster for Deepwater Asset Management:
While the metaverse won’t be as big of an investment opportunity as the internet was or AI will likely become, it will likely be as big of an opportunity as social or the cloud. The core question around the potential of the metaverse is simple: if you believe the smartphone will be the consumer computing device for the next thirty years, then there is no need for the metaverse. If you believe hardware advancements will give way to new experiences that consumers prefer over their phones, then the metaverse is the logical successor to the smartphone…
We think it’s likely that Apple previews its mixed reality headset sometime in 2023 with initial sales in 2024 at a starting price of ~$3k, targeted at developers. Based on conversations with people close to the topic, we believe Apple currently has an MR headset that is near ready for launch, but is considering waiting until 2024 or 2025 given the metaverse is still five-plus years away from gaining momentum. While showing the headset this year and launching it next year is a different product release approach for Apple, I believe it’s the right approach given the importance of getting developers engaged with the company’s new hardware.
One fun dynamic about Apple entering the headset space: it’s unlikely they will use the word “metaverse” in pitching the product to developers and ultimately consumers. Apple sees the wearable future as a combination of mixed and augmented reality, with less emphasis on the virtual reality opportunity.
MacDailyNews Take: Smartly, Apple isn’t interested in the “metaverse” – escaping reality – as much as they are interested in augmenting reality to help improve myriad experiences from work to play.
After all, Second Life is so 2003. – MacDailyNews, January 10, 2022
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
6 Comments
its not about the “meta verse” really almost no one but gamers want to set around with headsets on. But a.i. is a real revolution and Apple is MIA. Great job leadership at apple you have missed the boat on the greatest tech revolution in the history of civilization. Those weak mobile M series processors you’re putting in workstations are a joke for real a.i. data centers. Meanwhile your arch rivals at Nvidia have captures over 90% of A.I. hardware with insane growth just getting started. Meanwhile apple’s greatest innovation is season 3 of Ted Lasso. great job
Don’t believe me just look up NVDA stock YTD
Tread lightly……Apple is rarely first in these things but is the BEST when they finally interject their collective tech into the “new arena” as they have done many times…..
There is truth to that… learn from other’s mistakes then claim to be the first.
I see real potential here. What MLB batting coach wouldn’t kill for a “Mixed Reality” data base of opposing pitchers? Throw in a little AI in the form of “what does the pitcher throw given certain parameters” and batting practice takes on a whole new meaning.
Just a thought…
MDN Take = Spot on!!!
Also known as “milk them dry”!