Apple won’t lose itself in the ‘metaverse’ despite its AR/VR headset plans

Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman.

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies… Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.

But Apple is unlikely to mention the word at all when it introduces its rumoured virtual reality headset, according to reliable Apple journalist Mark Gurman. “I’ve been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to — like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook’s vision of the future — is off limits from Apple,” he wrote in his Power On newsletter.

Instead, Apple will focus on “bursts of gaming, communication, and content consumption,” he wrote. Users would be expected to jump into virtual reality to get something done, and then leaving again into the real world, he reported.