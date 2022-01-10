Apple to launch iPhone SE 3, its most affordable 5G iPhone soon

Apple is rumored to launch a new 5G capable iPhone SE 3 during an upcoming virtual event probably to be held in March or April, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman reports.

Zacks Equity Research:

The rumored iPhone SE is expected to be the most affordable 5G phone, which will help in the expansion of iPhone’s installed base. Apple has been benefiting from strong demand for its 5G-supported iPhone 12 and latest 13 devices.

Strategy Analytics data [shows that] Apple is dominating the 5G smartphone space in terms of global 5G shipment share, thanks to strong demand for iPhone 13.

Apple’s affordable 5G-supported iPhone SE is expected to feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display with the iPhone-8-like design, per analysts like Japanese Apple blog Macotakara, Ming-Chi Kuo and DSCC’s Ross Young… The rumored iPhone SE is not expected to feature any significant design changes. It is expected to be powered by A15 Bionic, an upgrade from the current iPhone SE’s A13.

In terms of storage, Apple will most likely follow the iPhone 13 pattern, with starting capacity at 128 GB instead of 64 GB for the upcoming iPhone SE.