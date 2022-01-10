Apple in serious talks with MLB to broadcast games on Apple TV+

Apple has had substantial talks about carrying Major League Baseball games on Apple TV+ next season, The New York Post reports.

Andrew Marchand for The New York Post:

If a deal is finalized, it would represent a significant milestone in sports broadcasting since Apple has long been looked upon as a potential stop for major sports TV rights. One of Apple’s rival companies, Amazon, has already carved out an important piece of real estate in this space, as it will become the exclusive home of NFL “Thursday Night Football” in the fall.

A potential MLB-Apple deal would not be anywhere close to the magnitude of the NFL and Amazon — which is for more than a billion dollars per year — but MLB and Apple would be the entree of the technology behemoth into the coverage of top live sports.

The package MLB has been attempting to sell is weekday national games that ESPN recently relinquished. ESPN will no longer have regular Monday and Wednesday games. The ESPN games were not exclusive in local markets. It is unclear at this point if Apple would be allowed to wall off these select games from regional sports network coverage or not.

Apple would be expected to make the games available through its subscription service, Apple TV+, which is most famous for its series “Ted Lasso.”