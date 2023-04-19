Apple TV+ reveals trailer for new dark comedy ‘High Desert,’ starring Patricia Arquette, ahead of May 17th premiere

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for “High Desert,” the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell. Directed by Emmy Award winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

“High Desert” follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is created and written by Fichman, Ford and Hoppe, who also serve as executive producers. “High Desert” is produced by Stiller through Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media.

“High Desert” reunites Stiller with Arquette following the AFI and WGA Award-winning, and Peabody Award-nominated hit Apple Original series “Severance,” as well as “Escape at Dannemora,” and the comedy classic “Flirting with Disaster.” Stiller and Roach also previously collaborated on the legendary comedy trilogy “Meet the Parents,” “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. Okay, we’ll give this one a shot!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.