Apple has reduced its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015

Ahead of Earth Day, Apple is announcing progress toward its ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030, including a new framework for sharing the reduced climate impact of new models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch. The company is also announcing new partnerships for innovating climate solutions and engaging communities, and inviting customers to learn and take action with new curated collections and tailored activities across Apple platforms.
Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015, even as the company’s revenue has grown by over 68 percent during that same period. In total last year, the company’s extensive environmental efforts — including expanding renewable energy across its global supply chain, and building products with recycled and other low-carbon materials — avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.
“We are closer than ever to achieving our vision of Apple 2030 — our ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030 — and we are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous progress with our customers this Earth Day,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives in a statement. “Our customers can use their Apple devices knowing they are made with the environment in mind — that means more clean energy, more industry-leading durability, even greater efficiency, and more recycled and low-carbon materials than ever before.”
Detailing this progress, the 2023 Environmental Progress Report released today highlights the company’s continued work with recycling innovation, stewardship of natural resources, and clean energy initiatives. Additionally, Apple released its annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report.
For more information about Apple’s environmental efforts, visit apple.com/environment.
MacDailyNews Take: Greater efficiency, increased recycling, cleaner energy generation, sustainable lumber production, etc. are certainly good things – as is, of course, environmentally-focused PR.
Now, for some perspective, Apple in the last year “avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.” The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated in 2019 that global emissions of energy-related carbon dioxide totaled a whopping 33,621.5 million metric tons.
So, at a cost undisclosed (but certainly in the hundreds of millions of dollars, at least), Apple in the last year has “avoided” 0.08%* of 2019’s global carbon dioxide emissions.
See also: Tim Cook gets angry over shareholder proposal for environmental spending transparency, says those who disagree should get out of Apple stock – March 1, 2014
*28 / 33,621.5 = 0.00083280044
5 Comments
Thank you for providing perspective, MDN. Pretty much nobody else bothers to do the math lest it interfere with their “feels.”
Apple – Tim Cook and his hideously bad hires like Lisa Jackson – are squandering Apple shareholders’ money on literally meaningless efforts to address a “problem” that does not exist. (And even if carbon dioxide were a problem – it isn’t – the cost to mitigate it is clearly unachievable.)
Even if “good PR” were their actual reason for the billions of dollars these fools are blowing on this “carbon neutral” fiasco, they could achieve far more “good PR” at far less cost via traditional advertising.
Wow…look at the amount of land wasted by those solar panels.
“Climate change” is simply the UN cover for its global wealth redistribution scheme.
Even the average idiot would never go along with it, so they have to be scared by some boogeyman. “Climate change.” Oh, so scary! Plus, very conveniently, none of us will live long enough to see the scam revealed. It has all of the hallmarks of a con.
Tim Cook et al. are either too stupid to understand, too incurious to look even cursorily into it, too lazy do the very basic math themselves, or they’re in on the scam.
Sun activity is 100% responsible for climate change. Sometimes I think these idiots forget that it’s the sun that warms the planet in the first place. There is no climate emergency. To think humans can “slow down” the warming of the current interglacial period is nonsense. I’m all for reducing pollution and having clean air and water, but the climate alarmism must stop.
It’s always good to frame the issue with the voices that advocate for AGW WW policies. Though a few yrs ago, one critical player (not the only) gave a perspective that few understand/acknowledge as part of the fervor:
IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer, speaking in November 2010, advised that: “…one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth…” (IPCC: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change/UN Org).
It puts an entirely surprising view on what “saving the planet” means.