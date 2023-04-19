Apple has reduced its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015

Ahead of Earth Day, Apple is announcing progress toward its ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030, including a new framework for sharing the reduced climate impact of new models of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch. The company is also announcing new partnerships for innovating climate solutions and engaging communities, and inviting customers to learn and take action with new curated collections and tailored activities across Apple platforms.

Already carbon neutral for its global corporate operations, Apple has decreased its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45 percent since 2015, even as the company’s revenue has grown by over 68 percent during that same period. In total last year, the company’s extensive environmental efforts — including expanding renewable energy across its global supply chain, and building products with recycled and other low-carbon materials — avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.

“We are closer than ever to achieving our vision of Apple 2030 — our ambitious goal to make every product carbon neutral by 2030 — and we are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous progress with our customers this Earth Day,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives in a statement. “Our customers can use their Apple devices knowing they are made with the environment in mind — that means more clean energy, more industry-leading durability, even greater efficiency, and more recycled and low-carbon materials than ever before.”

Detailing this progress, the 2023 Environmental Progress Report released today highlights the company’s continued work with recycling innovation, stewardship of natural resources, and clean energy initiatives. Additionally, Apple released its annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report.

For more information about Apple’s environmental efforts, visit apple.com/environment.

MacDailyNews Take: Greater efficiency, increased recycling, cleaner energy generation, sustainable lumber production, etc. are certainly good things – as is, of course, environmentally-focused PR.

Now, for some perspective, Apple in the last year “avoided more than 28 million metric tons of carbon.” The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated in 2019 that global emissions of energy-related carbon dioxide totaled a whopping 33,621.5 million metric tons.

So, at a cost undisclosed (but certainly in the hundreds of millions of dollars, at least), Apple in the last year has “avoided” 0.08%* of 2019’s global carbon dioxide emissions.

See also: Tim Cook gets angry over shareholder proposal for environmental spending transparency, says those who disagree should get out of Apple stock – March 1, 2014

*28 / 33,621.5 = 0.00083280044

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.