Apple CEO Cook meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi and committed to growth and investment across the country.

Reuters:

Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker’s first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on Thursday. Cook’s visit to India underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the Twitter exchange:

An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023

