Apple CEO Cook meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

No Comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi and committed to growth and investment across the country.

Apple opens two retail stores in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18th and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20th

Reuters:

Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker’s first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on Thursday.

Cook’s visit to India underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the Twitter exchange:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,